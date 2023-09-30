Aston Villa 6-1 Brighton: What Emery said

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I’m very happy. I think we feel a very good connection with our supporters every match – today we showed it. Defensively and offensively, we’re trying to keep it consistent over 90 minutes [but] these three points for the table are very important.

"Of course, when you’re winning matches in a row you feel confidence, but you still have to win again and again. That’s what we’re trying to do.

"Today we needed to adapt to them, but when we had time to keep possession we did that as well. When we scored the second, third and fourth goals, we were feeling very comfortable.

"We beat Chelsea and lost here to Everton [in the Carabao Cup]. We’re trying to feel more and more comfortable. The Premier League and Europe is very important for us."

On Ollie Watkins scoring a hat-trick: "His goals are coming because he is working every day, trying to learn and trying to take responsibility. It’s amazing for him, but it’s amazing for his team-mates and the club.

"For him, today was very important. We created a lot of chances and he was there to score. He’s sometimes more, sometimes less clinical. He had three very good chances in Burnley but he didn’t score because the goalkeeper made saves. I told him he will score [eventually]."