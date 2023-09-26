Jonathan Sutherland, BBC Sport Scotland

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe says he can understand fan frustration over team performance but the focus must remain on getting the right results.

The side were booed from the field on Sunday by the home support after a lacklustre performance in the 1-0 victory over Motherwell.

Rangers face Livingston in the League Cup quarter-final tomorrow night at Ibrox and Roofe is hoping the team can put in a better all-round showing than they did on Sunday.

“We got the result," he said. "It’s a fine line – you can play bad and get a result, you can play really well and not get a result. We got the result and yes we could improve. We’ve worked on it on the training pitch. We’ve also worked on it in the gym to recover as well. Hopefully we show a better performance and also get the result tomorrow.

“I’m a football fan as well. I watch football and when I’m watching football I want to be entertained and not be bored.

“It’s difficult playing three games in seven or eight days. There’s going to be an element of fatigue or an element of lower performances but we got the result and hopefully tomorrow we can get the result and performance to please the crowd.”