Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Manchester United have a long-standing interest in Amadou Onana, but have not made an enquiry to Everton about the midfielder's availability in recent days, BBC Sport understands.

Reports suggest the Red Devils are looking at Onana, external, 21, as a midfield option and have made an approach to the Toffees.

But despite manager Sean Dyche operating on a restricted budget because of financial constraints, Everton are under no pressure to sell one of their star players.

Should a bid come in, it is believed Everton would want in excess of the price that Southampton sell Romeo Lavia for, with the 19-year-old heavily linked with a £60m move to Chelsea or Liverpool, external.

Onana has six caps for Belgium compared with Lavia's one.

Onana, who joined Everton for £33m from Lille last summer, has also played over 100 first-team games, while Lavia only broke through last season, making 29 Premier League appearances for the Saints.

Meanwhile, Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto remains of interest to Everton, despite the Toffees signing team-mate Jack Harrison.

Everton have so far had two bids rejected for the 19-year-old and have informed Leeds how much they are willing to pay for the Italy international, who is refusing to play for the Elland Road club.