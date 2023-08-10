Manchester United are hoping to reunite 27-year-old Benjamin Pavard with former France international team-mate and Red Devils centre-back Raphael Varane. The club will make a £25.8m bid for the Bayern Munich defender. (L'Equipe - in French), external

United are also keen to bring in Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, with the 26-year-old Moroccan available for £30m. (Mail), external

However, Amrabat's preference is to join Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid this summer. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, Burnley want to sign Manchester United full-back Alvaro Fernandez on loan, after the 20-year-old impressed at Preston last season. (Sky Sports via Twitter), external

