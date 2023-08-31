After the news that Newcastle drew Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in their Champions League group, Magpies broadcaster and fan Kendall Roan spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live: "I think that is possibly what they call in Champions League terms the group of death.

"I think it's probably one of the hardest draws we could have got, but as I said I wanted the big names, I wanted the big boys at St James' Park, I just want us to enjoy ourselves against some of the best teams in the world and I think we are going to be able to do that.

"I'm excited and there are some brilliant away days in there and I'm more than happy with that. Obviously could have been easier, even though no game in the Champions League is easy, but it could have maybe been not as difficult. You know, what bring it on.

"The Newcastle faithful will all be there in our droves, in our thousands, cheering them on so really looking forward to it."