Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

"Tear Cooper's contract up." "League One Liam." "He's never has been good enough for Leeds, and never will be."

The footballing powers of club captain Liam Cooper are diminishing. After over 250 appearances, the innumerable tackles are finally taking their toll.

But the abuse he receives online is in contrast to his record at Leeds United.

A Leeds fan from childhood, he has played under 13 different managers, appeared in two PFA Teams of the Year and lifted the Championship trophy.

On the pitch, he has never been at fault for lack of effort. Off the pitch, he has led by example. Cooper's football academy for kids in Leeds is a laudable effort to give back.

And while others downed tools last season, Cooper reminded them what it means to be Leeds.

Daniel Farke's team came crashing down to Earth on Saturday with a 3-1 loss at Southampton. But reading tweets from some fans you would think Cooper solely to blame. But no Leeds player covered themselves in glory in a tepid performance devoid of intensity.

No-one is above genuine criticism - and there is little doubt Joe Rodon has earned a starting spot - but Cooper's service deserves recognition not abuse.