Tom Jordan, Back of the Net, external

The 4-0 defeat by Arsenal meant Bournemouth fell into the relegation spots for the first time this season. However, now is not the time to panic. It has been a sticky start, but there are still many reasons for Cherries to keep the faith.

Iraola was brought into the club to completely change the way the team plays. He has been given plenty of new players and has to try to get them all to execute a specific style. And he is attempting to do all of this without his assistant, who is yet to have his work permit cleared.

A completely different way of playing is always going to take time.

Player of the season Jefferson Lerma left the club for Crystal Palace and his direct replacement Tyler Adams is still out injured, leaving a gaping hole in the middle of the park. That's certainly not ideal.

Similarly, many of the new signings came through the door as the campaign started and didn’t get an adequate amount of pre-season with their team-mates. That's another situation that requires patience.

No wins in the opening seven league games isn’t pleasant viewing, of course. But to offer some perspective, Bournemouth have only lost to sides in the top six, and have gained credible draws against Brentford, West Ham United and Chelsea.

The outside world may be concerned for Bournemouth, but this is the time for the fanbase to remain patient and trust the process.

A big October awaits!