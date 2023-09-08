Former Celtic winger left in limbo - gossip

Al-Ittihad's signing of Luiz Felipe from Real Betis means former Celtic winger Jota could be left out of Al-Ittihad's squad for league matches. (Sun)

Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq were unsuccessful in a late attempt to sign Al-Ittihad's Jota on loan before the Saudi transfer window closed. (Record)

Brendan Rodgers plans to take in the Scottish Highlands during the international break, having not taken the opportunity during his first spell as Celtic manager. (Sun)

