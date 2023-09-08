Al-Ittihad's signing of Luiz Felipe from Real Betis means former Celtic winger Jota could be left out of Al-Ittihad's squad for league matches. (Sun), external

Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq were unsuccessful in a late attempt to sign Al-Ittihad's Jota on loan before the Saudi transfer window closed. (Record), external

Brendan Rodgers plans to take in the Scottish Highlands during the international break, having not taken the opportunity during his first spell as Celtic manager. (Sun), external

