Aston Villa 4-0 Everton: What Dyche said

Everton manager Sean Dyche to MOTD: "We will study the game tomorrow with the players. It was a tough day in the sense they were better than us. Sometimes that happens. They had more edge to their performance.

"We started OK, really soft goals and that changed the feel of the stadium and the feel of our performance.

"Too many mistakes get punished but overall I won't make any excuses, they were far better than us today.

"That was not good enough, it was way off where we want to be, way off the consistency we need.

"They had just been punished themselves, they reacted and we need to react ourselves. We were miles off it today."