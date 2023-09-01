Cole Palmer says he is "excited" to join a "young and hungry" Chelsea squad after his move from Manchester City was confirmed.

The 21-year-old joins for an initial £40m, signing a seven-year deal with the option of a further year.

"I’m excited to get started and it feels great to sign," he said after the move was confirmed.

"I’ve joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents. It is a young and hungry squad and, hopefully, we can do something special here."

Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley added: "Cole arrives with experience of winning the Premier League and Champions League and adds further quality and versatility to our attacking unit.

"He has showcased his talent and potential in the most challenging environments and delivered on the international stage for England this summer at the European Under-21 Championships.

"He is undoubtedly ready for this next step and we are delighted it will be with Chelsea."