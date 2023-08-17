Luton have further bolstered their goalkeeping ranks by signing experienced Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul from Norwich City.

The 35-year-old boasts 222 Premier League appearances across spells at Newcastle and with the Canaries, and also has 15 caps for his country.

"The story of Luton Town speaks for itself," said Krul. "I’m excited to join that journey. It’s been a whirlwind for the club.

“I know Thomas Kaminski as well and it’s good to speak a bit of Dutch Flemish to him. It’s so important to have competition for places, if you look at the Premier League teams, they have lots of competition for spots and it should be no different here.”

Boss Rob Edwards was pleased to add depth to his squad, saying: "Tim is a leader and a top goalkeeper who is still very ambitious and very hungry. He wants to play.

"He’s a great guy, a proper bloke, who has an air of confidence, a good swagger and a belief about his ability, because he’s been there and done it."

