J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Season rating: 3/10 - from nearly winning a quadruple to dropping out of cups and a fifth-placed finish. If anything 3/10 is kind, although there have still been some oddly wonderful moments.

Best player: Alisson. Mohamed Salah has scored and assisted lots, but that's what he does. Without Alisson, who knows how bad it would have become in the middle part of the season. His ability in one-on-ones is exceptional, but hopefully he won't have to make as many last-ditch saves next term.

Best away fans: Fans who don't sing about poverty and Hillsborough are appreciated. It's not an especially tough ask, but you would be surprised how many away fans do it. It's sadly probably growing. I've only got nice things to say about Crystal Palace fans, though. They're great.

Happy with your manager? Yes. He's the best thing that's happened to Liverpool in 20 years and the only reason fans have not fully turned on the owners for their inability to buy from a position of strength.

What needs to improve for next season? Liverpool need lots of new midfielders, a new right-back so Trent can move into the centre and new back-up players for the back-up players leaving! Really though, it's a mindset thing. The squad is still the second best in the country. They need to play like it.

Best performance: We beat Manchester United 7-0. That's bonkers.

Player you’d most like to sign: Given Alexis Mac Allister is all but done, I would love his Brighton team-mate Moises Caicedo. Obviously Jude Bellingham is the one everyone wants, but that ship has sailed.

Any other business: When are we going to do something about the fact fans in the stadium and at home can't properly celebrate until VAR has legitimised a goal? It literally ruins the best part of football: the moment of euphoria when your team scores. That's the worst thing about VAR and it's hardly mentioned. I hate it.