Matt Cooper, Talking Wolves, external

Wolves fans will feel like they're repeating themselves every week. It's another weekend of action where Wolves have looked goal shy. Struggling to find that final pass and not testing the opposition goalkeeper enough. Daniel Podence scored from Wolves' only shot on target against Nottingham Forest on Saturday which masked the team's poor overall performance.

Wolves had more than 72% of the ball at the City Ground so it is really disappointing to see the team only muster just one shot on target. This has been a major issue for the club for close to three seasons now. Nuno struggled when Raul Jimenez got injured in the 20-21 season, despite a promising start to the season Bruno Lage only got 38 goals out of the team last year and this season it has been just 23 goals in 29 games so far.

Wolves must find that finishing touch if they want to escape relegation this season. The team definitely has the talent but the club and fans will hope everything can fall into place sooner rather than later.

It's now Chelsea, Brentford and Leicester coming up for Wolves, with two of those three set to have new managers before those games. Let's hope Wolves can bust the 'new manager bounce' myth and grab some much needed points.