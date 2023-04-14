Robinson on his contract talks, top-six pursuit & managerial sackings
- Published
Stephen Robinson has been speaking to the media before St Mirren's Premiership game with Rangers this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Buddies boss:
St Mirren approached Robinson about extending his contract – which runs until summer 2024 – and after an “initial conversation” he has put the talks on hold to focus on trying to steer the club to their highest finish in decades.
With St Mirren having posted a £1.6m annual loss in January, Robinson says it’s been a “tough battle” this season but he feels “we are coming out the other side and building something good”.
Robinson wants “no hard-luck stories” in the pursuit of a top-six finish, with his side fifth, four points clear of Hibs and five above Livingston with two pre-split games left.
On Robbie Neilson being sacked by Hearts in the wake of last weekend’s defeat to St Mirren, Robinson says: "I have spoken to two managers in the last couple of weeks, Brendan (Rodgers) and Robbie, and obviously Jim Goodwin lost his job recently. There's so many people lose their jobs. Does it bring you down to earth? Yeah. When I win, it's relief.”