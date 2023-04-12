Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton’s fixture with Fulham on Saturday is of huge significance in the Blues’ ongoing battle to avoid relegation after their four-game unbeaten run came to an abrupt halt with the 2-0 defeat at Manchester United last Saturday.

The defensive organisation and solidity fashioned by Sean Dyche since his appointment went missing during the first half at Old Trafford. Everton tightened up in the second, but United’s superiority was obvious.

The players are unlikely to have needed much of a reminder that they fell back into some of their bad old ways, so by Monday morning at the latest, Dyche will have had the players working on correcting those faults. Defensive diligence must return to maximise Everton’s chance of survival.

Meanwhile, Fulham’s excellent form has deserted them recently after what’s been a really good season back in the top flight. Aleksandar Mitrovic’s extended ban could hardly have come at a worse time and a touchline ban for Marco Silva doesn’t help either.

But it would be foolish to assume their recent dip in form points towards a more serious decline. They have enough about them to cause problems for even the better teams. Joao Palhinha has been one of their standout performers and his midfield alliance with Andreas Pereira has brough strength, energy end creativity. Speedy right-back Antonee Robinson, who started his career at Everton, is one of the most underrated defenders in the Premier League.

If Everton can regain their resilience, then they have the wherewithal to come up with another vital victory. Their lack of a central striker as an attacking focus has been costly but they’ve begun to get goals from around the team and that might well need to be the case for the remainder of the season.

A packed house at Goodison is guaranteed and, with some difficult games on the horizon, a win against Fulham could prove priceless.