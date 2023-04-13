Former Brighton and Chelsea defender Gary Chivers believes Albion head to Stamford Bridge as favourites for their Premier League game on Saturday.

"You couldn't say that in the last 30 or 40 years!" Chivers told BBC Radio Sussex's Albion Unlimited podcast.

Roberto de Zerbi's Seagulls have enjoyed an outstanding season and enter this contest seven points clear of their hosts who, in Frank Lampard, are under their third manager of the campaign.

Albion also won the corresponding fixture 4-1 at Amex Stadium earlier this season.

For Chelsea, the match is sandwiched between the two legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid, which Chivers believes is their only focus for the remainder of the season.

"For Chelsea, it's all about the Champions League," he said. "Will Lampard play his best team and risk someone getting injured?

"Everyone is wondering when the team is going to click but there is no consistency and it's been a real upheaval of a season.

"For Albion, it's a great opportunity. They're playing so well and go to Chelsea above them in the table. I would love to see them qualify for Europe - the club is all out for it."

Listen to the full discussion with Chivers from 38'54 on BBC Sounds