Transfer news: Chelsea continue Caicedo pursuit
AC Milan have made an improved £18.9m bid for Chelsea and United States winger Christian Pulisic, 24. (Mail), external
Chelsea are still in pursuit of Brighton's 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo and are preparing an offer worth £85m. (Diego Arcos, via Football.London), external
Chelsea have opened talks with the representatives of Argentina forward Paulo Dybala over a move from Roma. (Pedro Almeida, via Express), external
The Blues are also interested in Southampton's Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19. (Sky Sports), external
Meanwhile, Mason Mount rejected a £200k-a-week offer by Chelsea to try and keep him at Stamford Bridge in February. The 24-year-old England midfielder has just signed for Manchester United. (Athletic - subscription required), external
Liverpool remain interested in 20-year-old defender Levi Colwill, but Chelsea want to keep him. (Football London), external
Arsenal have confirmed that Ethan Nwaneri is staying with the club, despite attempts from Chelsea to poach the 16-year-old English midfielder. (90min), external