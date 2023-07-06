AC Milan have made an improved £18.9m bid for Chelsea and United States winger Christian Pulisic, 24. (Mail), external

Chelsea are still in pursuit of Brighton's 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo and are preparing an offer worth £85m. (Diego Arcos, via Football.London), external

Chelsea have opened talks with the representatives of Argentina forward Paulo Dybala over a move from Roma. (Pedro Almeida, via Express), external

The Blues are also interested in Southampton's Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Mason Mount rejected a £200k-a-week offer by Chelsea to try and keep him at Stamford Bridge in February. The 24-year-old England midfielder has just signed for Manchester United. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Liverpool remain interested in 20-year-old defender Levi Colwill, but Chelsea want to keep him. (Football London), external

Arsenal have confirmed that Ethan Nwaneri is staying with the club, despite attempts from Chelsea to poach the 16-year-old English midfielder. (90min), external

