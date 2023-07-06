Mark Metcalfe, BBC Sport

Arsenal look set to shatter their transfer record with the signing of Declan Rice, but the club's productive Hale End academy remains invaluable.

Former academy head coach Roy Massey, who retired in 2014, has detailed how some of today's Premier League stars benefited from the Gunners' system.

"Bukayo came to the academy aged eight thanks to Miguel Rios, a young man who I asked to do some scouting for us in west London," said Massey, who has documented his time at Arsenal in the book A Life In Football And A Coach To The Stars.

"He brought in several youngsters but clearly the standout was Bukayo, who was 13 by the time I retired and has proved to be one of the most talented players produced by the Arsenal academy.

"Bukayo had a very good left foot and was played mainly as a left full-back, from where he could learn how to defend and attack the game, or as left winger in eight-a-side games on small pitches.

"He had two good feet but the coaching staff thought he was stronger on his left. He showed composure on the ball. He had strength and pace but the slight concern was that as he got older his success would not be maintained once the other players could compete physically with him.

"However, Bukayo had a maturity beyond his early years and showed great football intelligence, ability on the ball and a real desire to become a professional. Like most young boys his dad was very supportive of his efforts."

