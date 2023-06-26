Former Aberdeen & Scotland manager Brown dies aged 82

Former Aberdeen manager, director and club ambassador, Craig Brown, has passed away at the age of 82 following a short illness.

The former Scotland boss, who is still the last man to lead Scotland to a World Cup, began his involvement with the Dons when alongside Archie Knox, he was appointed Aberdeen manager in December 2010.

Brown secured Aberdeen’s safety in the Scottish Premier League and led the Dons to a ninth-place finish again in his first full season in charge.

He announced he would be retiring at the end of the 2012-13 season, but after failing to secure a top-six finish, Derek McInnes took over for the post-split fixtures.

Brown retired from management aged 72 and moved onto a position on the Aberdeen board.