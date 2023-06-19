Tino, Celtic Exchange Podcast, external

The last time Brendan Rodgers was announced as manager of Celtic he was a sprightly 43-year-old who had just landed his dream job at the club he’d followed “all his life”.

That was back in May 2016 and it’s fair to say that in the seven years that have followed the Carnlough-born coach has been on board the footballing rollercoaster as his career took him from a trophy-laden spell at Celtic Park to the highs and lows of life at Leicester.

Whether those experiences will have aged him, dented his ego, or given him a renewed vigour all remains to be seen, but the smart money will be on him returning to Glasgow an even more astute coach than the one who left in February 2019.

Of course he’ll be remembered by a significant number of the Celtic fanbase for the nature of his departure and the midnight flit which took him south to the riches of the Premier League.

That it wasn’t ideal would be an understatement, however to say he “left Celtic in the lurch” would also be wide of the mark.

With an eight-point lead in the Premiership and a place in the last four of the Scottish Cup the club were in the driving seat towards a third consecutive treble, which Neil Lennon duly delivered.

To overcome that feeling of betrayal among some, however, will be the first challenge as he aims to convince the Parkhead faithful that he’s undoubtedly the right man to replace Ange Postecoglou.

His first interview will be particularly fascinating and he simply cannot ignore that elephant in the room. Like his predecessor, though, Rodgers is a highly intelligent operator and will be fully prepared for that question.

If his response doesn’t fully satisfy some, he has one other weapon in his arsenal which almost certainly will. His unquestionable ability to win trophies.

As seven trophies from seven showed us during his first spell, Rodgers is no stranger to silverware. Should he lead us to a third consecutive league title all will be forgiven.

Yes, there’s the possibility he may be lured away again by a more lucrative offer, but as we’ve learned in recent weeks this will always be the case in football.

Put simply, Rodgers is the most qualified manager available to us at this time, and by far the most likely to see us continue to dominate in Scotland.

Should he go on to also add some European progression to his CV then we’ll forget what all the fuss was about in the first place!