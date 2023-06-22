We asked what Ilkay Gundogan's looming exit from Manchester City means to you.

The Germany international has captained City since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Here are your thoughts on the club 'legend':

Kevin: What a great captain, leader and player. He will be sadly missed but City understand the need to not be too sentimental and to manage the club, finances and evolution. I wish Gundo well on his new adventure. Next captain Kevin de Bruyne or John Stones.

Wilf: Gundo is irreplaceable - a true captain and leader, whose contribution to City was beyond measure! He will be remembered by all City fans forever - the word 'legend' is often used in football - Gundo truly is one!

Stan: Yes Gundogan is getting older, but he's at the top of his game and was so crucial to City's Treble. Pep Guardiola has a way of getting results, but I think Gundogan's influence will be a bigger loss and harder to replace than losing Oleksandr Zinchenko, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus last season.

Chris: Ilkay always put in a shift and was a 'big game' player. A thoroughly nice guy with steely determination and an exemplary professional. He will be sorely missed by all City fans.

Mike: It’s his decision at the end of the day, so there’s no more City can do about the matter. He had the choice to stay on but obviously preferred Barcelona. He has been an outstanding player for City but now wants to move on - no point wasting time on a player who doesn’t want to be at the club.