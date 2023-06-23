Dundee move 'out my comfort zone' - Shaughnessy

Tyrone Smith, BBC Scotland

Joe Shaughnessy opted against the "comfortable" option of staying at St Mirren by signing for recently-promoted Dundee.

The centre-back says the move to Dens Park is one that takes him out of his "comfort zone", but the Irishman is relishing "a new challenge" with the Premiership newcomers.

"I could have probably stayed at St Mirren," Shaughnessy said. "I didn't play as much as I wanted last season.

"But as soon as I spoke to the manager it really gave me that feeling of excitement to come and try to be part of something."

On working again with Tony Docherty, who was assistant manager at Aberdeen for a part of Shaughnessy's spell at Pittodrie, the defender added that the Dundee manager was a "major part" of his decision to come to the club.