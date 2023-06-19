Bournemouth owner Bill Foley is confident new manager Andoni Iraola is the "right man to lead our next chapter".

The 40-year-old has been appointed on the same day that Gary O'Neil's departure was announced and arrives from Spanish side Rayo Vallecano, who he guided to 11th in La Liga last season.

"We're so excited to welcome Andoni to the club," said Foley.

"With his contract in Spain coming to an end this summer we wanted to act quickly.

"He was highly sought after by other clubs across the continent, and his style of play has been an important factor in making this decision. His achievements in Spain have certainly been very impressive, and we're confident that he is the right man to lead our next chapter.

"We have identified a number of targets in the transfer market, which along with our January additions will supplement our strong playing squad to give Andoni the best chance to consolidate our Premier League status and keep progressing."

After a whirlwind day for Bournemouth, what do you make of the appointment? Have your say here.

BBC Radio Solent are doing a special sports show tonight (18:00 BST) on the Gary O’Neil sacking. It will be available on BBC Sounds – here is the schedule