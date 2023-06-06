With Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou closing in on a move to Tottenham, attention turns to who the club will look to replace the outgoing Australian.

Former Scotland winger, and boyhood Celtic fan, Pat Nevin gave his view to Good Morning Scotland on some of the reported runners and riders for the job.

On ex-Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "He would be the perfect candidate if he had left under better circumstances. The timing of it was terrible. It would work perfectly and the fans would forgive him, as long as he won."

On West Ham boss David Moyes: “To walk away from the Premier League, it would be a tough one, but will it come round again for him?"

On ex-Chelsea head coach Graham Potter: "He was a superb manager at Brighton. He got no time and no great help at Chelsea. I think he would be brilliant."

On current Celtic coach John Kennedy: "I think he will be a great manager at some point and I think Ange was pushing him."