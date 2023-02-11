Analysis: West Ham 1-1 Chelsea

By Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

David Moyes will be anxiously awaiting news on Lucas Paqueta's suspected shoulder injury.

The Brazil midfielder has been one of West Ham's better performers this season but was forced off early against Chelsea with a shoulder injury.

A lengthy absence would be a huge blow as the Hammers attempt to climb away from trouble near the bottom of the table.

Moyes must have feared the worse when Chelsea took the lead two minutes after Paqueta was forced off.

For the second successive weekend, his side showed grit to fight their way back after falling behind and earn what could be a crucial point.

Moyes, however, knows his side have to start picking up wins if they are to climb to safety.

They have to cut out the slow starts if they are to do that - starting at Tottenham on 19 February.