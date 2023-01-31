Southampton 'need somebody to finish things off'

BBC Radio Solent reports Ghana international winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is set to join Southampton from French side Rennes for a club record fee of £22m before today's 23:00 GMT transfer deadline - and there might be another new man on the way to St Mary's.

"There are messages that have gone into people and I'm waiting for replies, but we're just waiting for confirmation of Sulemana," said BBC Radio Solent sport editor Adam Blackmore.

"We're also waiting for Paul Onuachu from Genk - I think Saints will probably make that happen and they need it to happen.

"As much as Sulemana might be another exciting young prospect for them to sign, how can he be the difference between relegation and staying up? He's 20 years old, he's only got one goal this season, so he might be a great provider and he might have great pace, but they need somebody to finish things off.

"I think Onuachu at 6ft 5in, he's the top scorer in the Belgian league this season, he's experienced at 28 years old and a Nigeria international - he fits the bill."