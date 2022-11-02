Arsenal and Chelsea's hopes of signing forward Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace have been boosted because the 29-year-old Ivory Coast international is yet to agree a contract extension at Selhurst Park despite being verbally offered a new deal. (Mail), external

Barcelona are looking at Gunners boss Mikel Arteta as a potential replacement for their manager Xavi at the Nou Camp. (Sport), external

