G﻿arth Crooks has picked Brentford defender Ben Mee in his team of the week after the Bees defender scored in their 1-1 draw with Wolves on Saturday.

"﻿The goal by Mee against Wolves deserved recognition, that's why he's made my selection," said Garth.

"Sometimes defenders have inspired moments in the opposition's penalty area and the finish by Mee was as intentional as it was brilliant. Why Mee then got caught up in the altercation with Diego Costa is another matter entirely. Costa has a reputation for being volatile, so Mee knew what he was getting involved in.

"For Costa to drop his head into Mee's face was asking for trouble but for the Brentford centre-back to then fall like a stone looked feeble. If a centre-half wants to engage in a battle then do so by all means but do it with some dignity."

