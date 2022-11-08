A﻿lex Turk, Stretford Paddock, external

Manchester United have been no strangers to unfavourable draws in recent years - and Uefa didn’t buck the trend when setting up the Europa League knockout play-off round.

Barcelona’s emergence before the other 15 clubs left United with an 8/1 chance of the daunting tie. Lo and behold... well, you already know what happened next…

But what looks to be worsening an already-frantic fixture list after the World Cup could actually be a blessing in disguise in Erik ten Hag’s search for a positive maiden season.

By ending a four-game losing run against Barca and defeating the La Liga leaders for the first time since 2008, United would establish themselves as Europa League favourites.

Win this tie, and they will know they can better any team in a competition they might need to win to guarantee Champions League football next season - and to cease a five-year trophy drought.

But, alternatively, if Barcelona reign supreme once more, it would dash Europa hopes early and hand Ten Hag a far less intense schedule as he directs his full focus on finishing in the Premier League’s top four.

A Champions League return should be the barometer of success this term; it doesn’t matter how it unfolds.