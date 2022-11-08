Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

After almost four years as manager of Southampton, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s time at the club is now over.

Sunday’s dismal defeat against Newcastle United was the final straw for those in charge, two years after the Saints beat the Magpies to move to the top of the Premier League.

There were ups and downs during his tenure, as there would be with anyone holding a position for that long, but the lack of progression left fans frustrated.

Saints were 18th when he joined in 2018 and when he left earlier this week. There were times when the club was moving in the right direction - however, due to a lack of investment, injury problems, big sales and even bigger mistakes, hopes of steps forwards were often dashed.

There was optimism that would change this campaign, especially with a promising transfer window, but the failure to purchase a proven striker and rumoured unsettlement in the squad always meant that the Austrian was up against it.

Nathan Jones is linked with the vacancy and the 49-year-old seems to fit the mould. The Football League maestro has helped Luton swap League Two for the Championship, blooding young players and making the most out of what he had at his disposal.