Callum Wilson has revealed his perceptions of Newcastle and West Ham were shaped by the films he watched growing up.

T﻿he 30-year-old forward has enjoyed a fine two seasons with the Magpies and has also scored more goals against the Hammers than any other team.

H﻿e told the Footballer's Football podcast that as a kid all he knew about the two sides were their representations on screen.

"﻿I remember watching Green Street back in the day and from then I just knew it would always be a good atmosphere at Upton Park," he said.

"﻿My first time at Upton Park I was buzzing to be there! The West Ham fans were so passionate in the film - it was a hostile atmosphere as well so I have always looked forward to it.

"﻿With Newcastle, I watched the film Goal! and I only saw positive things. It shows you the Newcastle stadium and I remember thinking what a club to play for!"

