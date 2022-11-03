Goodwin on touchline ban, Dundee United 'blip' and injuries
- Published
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media before his side's Premiership match against Hibernian.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Goodwin admits he must be more diplomatic in his language but is pleased his touchline ban has been reduced on appeal to just two more games.
He adds half-time is the trickiest time as he isn't allowed in the dressing room. During the game he has excellent communication with his staff.
Defeat at Dundee United when he was in the stand was “a blip” and not down to where he was sitting.
On facing Hibs on Friday - Goodwin's ban came into place following comments the last time these two met - "is irrelevant".
Jonny Hayes will have a fitness test while Dante Polvara and Callum Roberts are out.