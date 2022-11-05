I﻿ have just been speaking to a few fans outside Molineux before the game against Brighton.

O﻿bviously, the big news of the day is Julen Lopetegui's appointment as manager.

T﻿he big question is whether that will translate to a more positive atmosphere in the ground after Wolves fans turned on chairman Jeff Shi and technical director Scott Sellars during the 4-0 defeat by Leicester a fortnight ago.

"﻿I am happy with Fosun," said long-time fan Dean Phillips.

"﻿They are a well-run business and they know what they are doing. Since they came in, the club has only been going one way.

"We were doing well until Covid, then like any big business, they stepped back.

"The atmosphere at the last home game was toxic, but it was frustration at results."