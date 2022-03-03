Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is not interested in buying Chelsea from Roman Abramovich, a spokesman for his company Ineos told Reuters.

Ratcliffe, Britain's richest man, currently owns Ligue 1 side Nice and was linked with buying Chelsea in 2020.

Those media reports have resurfaced after Abramovich announced his plans to sell the club, but an Ineos spokesman told Reuters: "There is no substance to the stories.

"Right now his focus is on OGC Nice, who made it to the final of the French Cup to be played in Paris at the beginning of May."

On Wednesday, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss said he was one of three people who had been approached by Abramovich to buy the club.

