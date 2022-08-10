Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka says he was not planning to "wear the shirt any more" before a meeting with Mikel Arteta persuaded him to stay at the club.

In October 2019 Xhaka was substituted by then-Gunners boss Unai Emery during a match against Crystal Palace, to jeers from his own fans.

Speaking to BBC Sport about the Arsenal documentary 'All or Nothing', which followed the club last season, Xhaka said he had made up his mind to leave.

"He [Arteta] is the reason why I'm still at this football club," added the 29-year-old. "All of the club knows why I am still here, because three years ago I was gone.

"My suitcases were packed, but I had a meeting with Mikel when he came. He wanted to hear my opinion about what had happened and I explained to him.

"I remember it exactly. I told him, 'It has nothing to do with you', because I didn't know him and I never played with him. Obviously I knew his name, but not the person, and I said, 'I'm gone. I can't wear the shirt any more'.

"He said, 'Give me a chance for six months and if you are still not happy after six months, I'm the guy who will help you, not to run away, but you can leave'."

When asked if he had changed since that day against Palace three years ago, he said: "A better person? I don't know, as I think I was always a good person, but... different.

"Different because a lot of people ask me, 'was last season the best since you are here?'

"But I never had problems at this club, not with team-mates, not with people in the building. It was only this moment with the Palace game."