Kane double condemns Rangers to defeat

Antonio Colak had Ibrox bouncing with his first Rangers goal - but a quickfire Harry Kane double gave Tottenham victory in Saturday's friendly.

Croatia striker Colak smashed home the first-half opener after fellow summer signing Rabbi Matondo's cross was flicked on by James Tavernier.

Spurs' pressure paid off, though, when Kane rifled into the top corner then added a clinical strike within five minutes early in the second half.

There was a Rangers debut for winger Malik Tillman in the final 20 minutes as Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side slipped to defeat in their final outing before their Premiership opener against Livingston next Saturday.