Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Manager Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before the opening game of the Premier League season. Crystal Palace and Arsenal kick off the campaign on Friday, with Vieira admitting his side's pre-season training has been "difficult" because the team were split into two groups.

Here's what else he said in the news conference:

On the team being split and if they're ready for the first game: "We’ll find out tomorrow. We didn't have the best preparation, but the last couple days the players have been working well. The game tomorrow will tell us a lot about where we are and which parts of games we still need to improve."

James McArthur, James Tomkins and Michael Olise are all ruled out against the Gunners, though Vieira did say Olise joined back in with training on Thursday.

On beating Arsenal last season and their new signings: "It will be a completely different game. I think with the new players they have in the squad, of course they are a better team. They had a really good game during pre-season. We know it will be challenging, but we have the tools to make it difficult for them."

On going into his second season as manager: "There’s always confidence and belief in myself. I’m still surrounded by the same people at the club who believe in what we try to do. We know it will be challenging because it is the Premier League. Every game will be a different challenge, but what is important is to be ready for those challenges."

