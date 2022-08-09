David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Philippe Coutinho was the marquee signing that was supposed to inspire Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa on a journey towards the upper regions of the Premier League. While the Brazilian maestro has undoubtedly worked well as a vanity signing - exciting the fanbase, helping attract other players like Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos, and allowing the club to regain some of the lustre it lost due to Jack Grealish’s departure – so far, on the pitch, the returns have been questionable.

Has Coutinho been playing within himself? Or is a Villa midfield short of clear identity and balance, not providing the foundation to allow him to express himself fully?

The season opening Bournemouth defeat continued trends from last season, and suggested it might be a case of both.

There’s a double effect of having an ineffective Coutinho playing. It also means that Emi Buendia has been short-changed with game time and the chance to fully integrate into the team, stunting his potential to be a major player for Villa.

Could both play together? Or does that leave the team short...literally, in terms of its physical profile? Gerrard must find an answer fast to unlock and not squander their undoubted talents.