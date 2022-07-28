Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Atletico Madrid fans have urged their club not to get involved in discussions around signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Manchester United forward returned to Carrington on Tuesday and is understood to have reiterated his desire to leave Old Trafford.

However, Ronaldo’s options do not appear extensive, despite the vast influence of his agent Jorge Mendes, who accompanied the 37-year-old in his talks on Tuesday.

Atletico have been viewed as a potential option, but given his long-standing links with Real Madrid, where he won four of his World Player of the Year awards, Atleti fans have made their opposition known.

A statement, external posted by Atletico’s International Union of Fan Clubs said: "Given the possibility that the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo is something more than a simple rumour, without any foundation whatsoever, we express our absolute rejection of a hypothetical incorporation into our club.

"The aforementioned player represents the antithesis of the values ​​that constitute the hallmarks of our Atleti, such as the effort, generosity, simplicity and humility of those who want to defend our values. Even in the unlikely event that a player in frank decline like Cristiano Ronaldo could secure a title, we would not accept his signing."