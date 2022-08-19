Sutton's predictions: Bournemouth v Arsenal

Sutton's prediction: 0-2

Arsenal have made a great start to the season, and Gabriel Jesus has made the difference.

There was a lot of hype about his arrival, and he is backing it up - he is not in my Fantasy team, though, so I hope he doesn't score again this time.

I still don't think we should get carried away by what the Gunners are doing, and I still don't think they will challenge for the title this season - but I can understand why their fans are excited.

If you look at the scoreline, Bournemouth got walloped by Manchester City in their last game, but they actually didn't do that much wrong.

They are at home this time and might think this is a game where they can go for it a little bit more. I don't think it will work, but the Cherries will not roll over even if they go behind.

GK's prediction: 1-2

