Stephens snapped up by Cherries
Bournemouth have completed the season-long loan signing of Southampton defender Jack Stephens.
The 28-year-old has made 151 appearances down the south coast after coming through the Saints academy.
He is the Cherries' sixth signing of the summer and joins Ryan Fredericks and Marcos Senesi as defensive reinforcements at Vitality Stadium.
