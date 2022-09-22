'﻿Rangers' £40m Champions League bonus exaggerated'

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson says the Ibrox club will only get close to earning a touted £40m bonus from reaching the Champions League group stage if they perform really well and reach the last eight, with £30m being a more realistic figure. (Rangers Review), external

Rangers were 24 hours away from having to shut Ibrox Stadium when safety issues were flagged up in 2015 after part of the cladding on the roof became detached during a match against Dumbarton, managing director Stewart Robertson has revealed as he stressed how heavily the club has invested in the arena since. (Rangers Review), external

A supercomputer prediction via MyBettingSites suggests Rangers will be unable to catch reigning champions Celtic for the Scottish title, Heart of Midlothian will secure third place, struggling Dundee United will be relegated and Kilmarnock will need a play-off to avoid dropping back down to the Championship. (Scottish Sun), external

