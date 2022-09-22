Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun is relishing life on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims and would love to follow the trajectory of Arsenal team-mate William Saliba.

S﻿aliba spent last season starring at Marseille and has become a first-team regular on his return to Emirates Stadium.

Balogun has made an excellent start to his time in France, scoring five goals in his opening eight games to lie fourth in the top scorers' list, behind the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe of Paris St-Germain.

"﻿The ideal scenario would be for me to play well, improve as a player and go back into the Arsenal first team," Balogun told BBC Sport, as he prepares for a double-header against Italy and Germany with the England Under-21 side.

"﻿I'm aware it's never going to be easy. I've got to stay hungry and see what happens."

B﻿alogun spent the second half of 2021-22 on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough, but only scored three times in 18 appearances.

"﻿It was a bit stop-start for me," added the 21-year-old. "I'm at an age now where it's really important to play regularly.

"﻿This season, it was important to choose a team where I could play and show what I can do.

"﻿There are also not many English players in France, so it felt like a different challenge. Hopefully it pays off."