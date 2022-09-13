U﻿ncapped Hibernian centre-back Ryan Porteous has been called up by Scotland for this month's closing Nations League fixtures.

I﻿t is the seventh time the 23-year-old - who made 14 appearances for Scotland Under-21s - has been included in the senior squad.

H﻿e will hope to make his debut when Steve Clarke's side complete the campaign with games against Ukraine home and away (21 and 27 September) and Republic of Ireland at Hampden (24 September).

S﻿cotland are second in Group B1, a point behind Ukraine, with Ireland two points further back having played a game more.

T﻿he group winners are promoted to Nations League A and earn a play-off place for Euro 2024.