St Mirren 1-0 Hibernian: St Mirren at last have creative spark - analysis

By Andrew Southwick, BBC Sport Scotland

Last season St Mirren scored just 33 league goals in 38 games. Only St Johnstone found the net fewer times.

This season they look far more threatening. They swept Dundee United aside with three goals at Tannadice last week, and they cut Hibs open time and again, even if they only took one of their chances.

Added to that, it's now three games in a row without conceding. The last time their defence was breached was only after being reduced to 10 men.

Hibs boss Johnson could do well to bend the ear of counterpart Stephen Robinson as to how he can fix similar problems at Easter Road.

For so long in this game lacked a killer instinct. At times they had 70% possession, yet only conjured one shot on target.