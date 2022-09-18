After his side's 3-0 loss at home to Hearts, Motherwell manager Steven Hammell said: "Motherwell manager Stevie Hammell tells BBC Sportsound, "That hurts today. Losing 3-0 at home is not acceptable, it's not what we were hoping for today.

"From a positive point of view, if you can look at it like that, we created more chances today than we have all season. We've won 4-0 this season and we created more today. It's not just on the strikers, nearly every player in our team had a chance today and it's something we preach everyday about being clinical in both boxes and we just couldn't do that today.

"We have a certain style that we want to play, are committed to and want to be known for. We created so many chances, hit the post three time, hit the bar and Craig Gordon has had another great day as he always does but from our point of view we need to be clinical and taking our chances.

"The goals we lose are poor goals."