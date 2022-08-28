Recruitment key for Hearts and Saints - analysis

Clive Lindsay, BBC Scotland

Heart of Midlothian announced the signing of German midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou from Heracles Almelo ahead of kick off against St Johnstone before Neilson told BBC Scotland that he was still hopeful of adding "one or two" more before the transfer window closes.

That recruitment may become even more feverish after injuries for striker Liam Boyce, fellow scorer Kye Rowles and another defender, Nathaniel Atkinson, in a thrilling 3-2 win at Tynecastle that takes Hearts up to third in the Scottish Premiership.

Those left still standing at the end of the 90 minutes proved that their excellent first-half performance despite losing to Zurich in Europa League qualifying was no fluke with another dose of free-flowing football that shows much promise ahead of the league, cup and Conference League campaigns ahead.

St Johnstone will take heart from a battling performance that showed a greater goal threat than of late.

Manager Callum Davidson had stuck with the side that lost at home to Aberdeen last weekend other than giving Stevie May "a wee chance" up front in place of Theo Bair, but a regular scorer remains the biggest missing link for the Perth side.