Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper says he feels let down by Brendan Rodgers' recent comments about his players, the club's owners and fans.

He told BBC Radio Leicester: "I like him, I like his style, I like his tactical knowhow. From when he first came into the football club, I liked his positive demeanour around the place.

"But, arguably, you don’t really find out about people until the wheels start to fall off and things become difficult. That is when your true qualities are shown and this is why I have got so passionate about it. I feel let down by him.

"I’m a positive character and for two years I felt that Brendan was right out of that ilk. I thought he was a very tactically aware manager, obviously a brilliant coach, had a deep understanding of how to build a team and an ethos and a way of playing and an identity.

"All those principles and values seem to have gone out of the window. Things have got difficult, I can understand that - but it’s Premier League football. It’s going to be difficult at times and there are going to be difficult decisions to make.

"He has been a brilliant manager, but there are some things in football that are too difficult to come back from. I can’t see any way of dragging it back."

