Celtic's Champions League opponents Leipzig have parted with coach Domenico Tedesco following Tuesday's 4-1 defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk.

Tedesco's assistants Max Urwantschky and Andreas Hinkel, the latter a former Celtic player, also leave the German club with immediate effect.

Celtic, who opened Group F with a 3-0 home defeat by Real Madrid, visit Leipzig on 5 October and host the Bundesliga side six days later.