Celtic's opponents part with coach
Celtic's Champions League opponents Leipzig have parted with coach Domenico Tedesco following Tuesday's 4-1 defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk.
Tedesco's assistants Max Urwantschky and Andreas Hinkel, the latter a former Celtic player, also leave the German club with immediate effect.
Celtic, who opened Group F with a 3-0 home defeat by Real Madrid, visit Leipzig on 5 October and host the Bundesliga side six days later.
RB Leipzig have parted company with Domenico Tedesco with immediate effect. Assistant coaches Andreas Hinkel and Max Urwantschky have also left the club. RB Leipzig will announce his successor in due course. pic.twitter.com/ws66VjFez8— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) September 7, 2022
