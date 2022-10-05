B﻿ournemouth v Leicester: Head-to-head record

Bournemouth v Leicester - 10 Premier League games. Bournemouth 3 wins, 13 goals and 3 clean sheets. Leicester, 2 wins, 11 goals and 3 clean sheets

  • Bournemouth have never lost a Premier League home game to Leicester City (W3 D2) – their best such record in the top flight.

  • After failing to win in their first seven Premier League meetings (D5 L2), the Foxes have two victories in their past three against the Cherries.

  • This will be Bournemouth’s 100th Premier League home game – but only one of the past eight sides to reach this figure have won their milestone match.

  • Bournemouth are unbeaten in their past four Premier League games (W1 D3) - they last had a longer such run in the top flight between May and August 2018.